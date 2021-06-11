Netflix Launching an Online Merch Shop!

Today, Netflix announced that it will be opening an online shop that will sell merchandise from its popular shows.

You can find the store on Netflix.shop and according to their VP of Consumer Products, “the site will drop high-quality apparel and lifestyle products on a regular basis.”

This month you can purchase action figures and streetwear from the anime series Yasuke and Eden.

Stay on the lookout for merch from Stranger Things and Witcher, exclusive Netflix gear coming soon.

What shows would you want merch from? Have you visited the site yet?