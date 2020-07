The nominees for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Netflix leads with 160 total nominations while HBO had 107.

HBO’s Watchmen gathered the most nominations of any show with 26. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pulled in 20 nominations. Succession and Ozark picked up 18 nominations apiece.

My FAVORITE Schitt’s Creek is nominated for 15 awards!

The Emmy Awards will take place on September 20th. Jimmy Kimmel will host the virtual ceremony.

