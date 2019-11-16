Ladies and Gentleman, Axel Foley is coming back to fight crime thanks to Netflix.
Netflix and Paramount have come to a deal to do a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie to the streaming service with the option for a fifth.
Eddie Murphy and director Jerry Bruckheimer are on board for the film.
As for when the movie will be released, there’s no word on just yet.
Which “Beverly Hills Cop” movie was your favorite?
Netflix Making a Fourth “Beverly Hills Cop”
