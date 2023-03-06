Netflix making documentary on disgraced rock star Gary Glitter

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix is getting ready to delve into the story of disgraced rock ‘n’ roller Gary Glitter. Variety reports the streaming service is working on a new documentary about Glitter, who was convicted of child sexual abuse and other sexual offenses.

Tentatively titled Hunting Gary Glitter, the documentary will talk to journalists who covered the case and helped bring Glitter to justice, as well as some of his victims. It will include never-before-seen photos and archival footage, dating back to his early life up until his conviction.

Glitter, born Paul Gadd, was convicted of possessing child porn in 1999, then convicted again in 2006 of child sexual abuse. In 2015 he was convicted on charges of attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and four counts of indecent assault. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but was released from jail in February 2023 after serving half his sentence.

And the Netflix doc may not be the only one we get about Glitter. Amazon Prime Video and the U.K.’s ITV are also reportedly working on docs about him.

