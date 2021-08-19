Netflix released the Trailer for ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Reboot

Netflix has just released the new trailer for the new ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Reboot.

Yuri Lowenthal will voice ‘He-Man’ as well as ‘Tuvar” in the new reboot.

Ben Diskin will offer his voice to ‘Skeletor’ and ‘Prince Keldor’.

Netflix described the Reboot as, “On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace.”

Which childhood cartoons would you like to see a Reboot of?