Netflix Releases Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Adam Sandler’s Hustle.

The movie is produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James

Movie stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, NBA analyst Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith and more.

The movie is about Adam Sandler, who is a basketball scout trying to bring a down-on-his luck basketball player to the U.S. without the approval of the team he is scouting for.

The movie will be released on Netflix on June 10th