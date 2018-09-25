Netflix Releases Halloween Horror Titles For October

It’s almost Halloween and Netflix is getting you ready by providing the “chills.” Netflix just announced their Halloween Horror releases. The Shining will be available on Oct. 1st with several other titles being rolled out throughout the month. Truth or Dare, Haunted, and The Haunting Of Hill House are a few of the titles that subscribers can look forward to.  What is the scariest movie you have ever seen?

 

Oct. 1:

The Shining

 

 

Truth or Dare

Oct. 4:

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Oct. 5:

Malevolent

Oct. 12:

Apostle

The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell

The Haunting Of Hill House

Oct. 19:

Haunted

Oct. 26:

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

