Netflix Releases Halloween Horror Titles For October

It’s almost Halloween and Netflix is getting you ready by providing the “chills.” Netflix just announced their Halloween Horror releases. The Shining will be available on Oct. 1st with several other titles being rolled out throughout the month. Truth or Dare, Haunted, and The Haunting Of Hill House are a few of the titles that subscribers can look forward to. What is the scariest movie you have ever seen?
Oct. 1:
The Shining
Oct. 3:
Truth or Dare
Oct. 4:
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Oct. 5:
Malevolent
Oct. 12:
Apostle
The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell
The Haunting Of Hill House
Oct. 19:
Haunted
Oct. 26:
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina