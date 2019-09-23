Netflix Releasing 67 Original Movies And Shows Next Month

Time to stock up the fridge and pantry; Netflix has 67 original movies and shows coming in October. Kicking off the month, subscribers will see 14 titles during the first week alone, with the next season of Carmen Sandiego and a new stand-up comedy special from Nikki Glaser dropping on the 1st. Binge all of Peaky Blinders season five and Big Mouth’s third season on the 4th when they hit the streaming site, as well as the highly anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which comes a week later. If you haven’t gotten your fill by then, at the end of the month Netflix will release an Arsenio Hall stand-up special. Which Netflix shows are you gearing up for this October?