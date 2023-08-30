Netflix Renews ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ For Season 3

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer has been greenlit. The David E. Kelley courtroom drama has received a second round of Netflix renewals.

There will be 10 more episodes of the show, which is based on the Michael Connelly novel series. The Gods of Guilt, the sixth Lincoln Lawyer book, will serve as the basis for the next season.

The program centers on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), “an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.”

Along with Garcia-Rulfo, many other actors, including Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), will return in season three.

Which character is your favorite in this series and why?