Netflix Reportedly at Risk of Losing ‘The Office’

*Gasp!* Could The Office be taken off of Netflix? The answer is yes, as NBCUniversal is ramping up to provide its own streaming service one of the most-watched sitcoms on the platform is in danger of being axed.

Netflix currently has a licensing contract for The Office until 2021, but afterward, it could be taken from the platform in favor of NBCUniversal platform.

Friends and Hulu’s Seinfeld could also fall victim to being pulled by NBC. “Hello, it’s me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least!” Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

Do you think networks starting their own streaming services is a good or a bad thing?