Netflix has just revealed the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2.

The episodes for volume two will follow in the footsteps of the first volume that made its debut in July.

In the six new episodes, the series will cover tsunami ghosts, a lady in the lake, stolen kids, a death in Oslo, and more!

Look for the new episodes to hit Netflix on October 19.

Did you catch the first volume of Unsolved Mysteries? Do you have any Unsolved Mysteries type things going on in your city?