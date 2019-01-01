Netflix Says 45 Million Accounts Watched “Bird Box”

What have you been doing during Christmas week? Chances are you probably watched Bird Box at some point, at least according to numbers from Netflix.

The streaming giant reveals that in the first seven days since its release, more than 45 million accounts have checked out the Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich starring thriller.

The numbers tell an incomplete story though, as they don’t indicate how long people watched or how many were present at the showing.

Netflix did confirm to The Verge that the December 28 figures count a single viewing as when the user passes 70% of the film and multiple views are only counted once.

Have you watched Bird Box yet? What else is on your queue?