Netflix shares new ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Trailer

Ozark’s season 4 of the show will be dropping real soon, and Netflix has dropped part 1 of the trailer.

The trailer shows the Byrd family talking to the FBI and maybe possibly scoring a ‘deal’ with the agency.

The final season of Ozark will be released in two parts with the first part dropping on January 21.

Killer Mike is set to appear in Ozark’s final season, which has fans very excited about how the show will end.

