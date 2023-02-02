Netflix Shares New Rules To Crack Down On Password Sharing

Netflix is going to start cracking down on password sharing next month. And now we know how they’re going to do it. Sort of.

In an updated FAQ, they said, quote, “To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days.

“This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location.”

So what if someone outside your household tries to use your account on a non-trusted device? Quote, “Netflix will prompt users who try to sign into your account elsewhere to sign up for their own account instead and block their access until they do.”

But what if that someone is YOU. Say you’re traveling, and you want to open your account on a hotel TV, for instance?

In that case, you have to request a TEMPORARY CODE when you sign in. It gives you access for seven consecutive days.

