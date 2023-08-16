Netflix Teases “Maestro”

Netflix is sharing the first trailer for the Bradley Cooper movie “Maestro.”

The film is Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort after “A Star is Born.”

Cooper stars as conductor Leonard Bernstein in the flick, which follows Bernstein and his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

Producers for the movie include Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. “Maestro” will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

It hits theaters in November and starts streaming on Netflix on December 20.

What’s the best movie you have seen so far this year?