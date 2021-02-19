Netflix To Show ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Free for 48 Hours

Netflix is celebrating the Trial of the Chicago 7 by offering the film for free on YouTube for 48 hours. The streaming service made the move to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the verdict of the eight men indicted for inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Netflix premiered the film in October of last year and it has already gained critical acclaim. The movie is nominated for five, count em, five Golden Globe Awards, and three SAG Awards. Have you seen The Trial of the Chicago 7?