Netflix TV Comedies To Watch When You Need A Break From Reality

Life is hard right, sometimes you just want to come home and watch mindless comedies to forget about the day, Netflix to the rescue! “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is a variety-sketch comedy from the Saturday night album that partners creative comedy with geeky goofiness. “Big Mouth” is an animated show created by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney about kids going through puberty. Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph, and Jenny Slate also lend their voices the Emmy nominated show. “Friends From College” stars Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Fred Savage and Cobie Smulders who are 40-somethings who get into college-like trouble with plenty of laughs along the way. “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” is a look at the cast of the 2001 movie in their younger days with a star-studded cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garofalo, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd. What is your favorite thing to watch when you just want to laugh?