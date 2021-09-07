Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

Labor Day is over so now we can think about all things fall and Halloween related, right?

Netflix apparently is getting into the seasonal mood by releasing their full Halloween lineup and it starts tomorrow, September 8th.

The lineup consists of all originals. The streaming service will show the favs like Jaws, and recently released horror films, but the list is just the new productions.

Here are some of the scary movies/series you can expect to see this month and into October:

Into the Night: Season 2

Lucifer

Prey

Nightbooks

Squid Game

Locke & Key: Season 2

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Part 2

Escape the Undertaker

Hypnotic

You: Season 3

What is your favorite horror movie/series of all time?