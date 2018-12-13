Netflix Unveils Ted Bundy Series

Another murder drama is coming to Netflix in 2019 and this time it will center around Ted Bundy.

The four-part series will contain never before heard interviews and will be directed by Joe Berlinger who has a scripted Ted Bundy film premiering at the Sundance Film Festival next year as well.

The show, “Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” will be available on Netflix January 24.

Are you going to be binging on this new Netflix show? Do you know about the history of Ted Bundy?