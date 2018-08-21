Netflix Users Are Not Happy About This

If you’ve watched Netflix lately, you may have noticed 10 to 20 second promotional announcements in between your binge. Some people are upset by this.

While Netflix sees these breaks as promotional announcements for other shows, some users feel like these are commercials that you can’t mute or fast-forward through.

Netflix responded to social media criticism saying they are just testing these announcements and you can skip them.

It’s known how many people are seeing these announcements between shows. The New York Times said Netflix tests out all kinds of features all the time. Some are incorporated into daily use and others aren’t.

Did you see the promotional announcements? Would you cancel Netflix if they started showing announcements like this?