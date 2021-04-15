Netflix Wants To Put You To Sleep

We’re trying to figure this out. Netflix is usually the reason we stay up late, but now the streaming service wants to put you to sleep! Netflix has teamed up with the meditation app Headspace for a new, animated show called “Headspace Guide to Sleep”. It’ll explore, quote, “the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provide tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.” Each 15-minute episode explores a new topic, like insomnia, stress, whether looking at your phone in bed is really that bad, and sleeping pills. And they end with a “guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to better sleep.” It’ll be out in 2-weeks.