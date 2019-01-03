Netflix Warned ‘Bird Box’ Fans Not to Hurt Themselves Doing a New Meme Challenge

Netflix sent a warning to Bird Box fans who want to do the ‘Bird Box Challenge.’ The challenge has people walking around blindfolded outside just as the characters did in the popular movie.

On Wednesday Netflix tweeted: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

The warning may have inspired even more Bird Box Challenges as some people didn’t know that the challenge existed, just know that if you do participate in the Bird Box Challenge you’re on your own and it would be good to have someone around without a blindfold on to make sure you stay safe.

Have you done the Bird Box Challenge? What did you think of the movie?