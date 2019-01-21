Netflix Won’t Remove Real Accident Scene from ‘Bird Box

It wasn’t staged. It was real. Real people died. However, Netflix says it won’t remove the controversial footage from ‘Bird Box.’ One of the worst rail disasters in Canadian history, the 2013 Lac-Megantic train derailment killed 47 people. “We find that it’s really a lack of respect,” Lac-Megantic Mayor Julie Morin told the Canadian press. “It’s hard enough for our citizens to see these images when they are used normally and respectfully on the news. Just imagine to have them used as fiction, as if they were invented.” The scene was purchased from a stock footage supplier, reports movieweb.com. Netflix says it is looking for ways to make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again but it won’t remove the footage from the already produced ‘Bird Box.’ Have you watched ‘Bird Box?’ Do you think Netflix should remove the footage?