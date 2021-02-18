Netflix Working A Series About Wednesday Addams!

Yesterday was Wednesday, and Netflix decided to celebrate by announcing that they have a live-action show in the pipeline about Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family”.

Wednesday is the daughter. She was played by Lisa Loring in the original ’60s show . . . Christina Ricci in the early ’90s movies . . . and was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz in the recent CGI versions.

The new show will be called “Wednesday”, and Tim Burton is onboard as a director and executive producer. About 10 years ago, he was supposed to do a 3D stop-motion animated version, but it never happened.