Never-before-seen Bon Jovi concert to screen in drive-ins and theaters worldwide

Courtesy of Encore Drive-In Nights

While Bon Jovi is waiting for the day that they can tour in real life, they’re offering fans the next best thing — almost.

On May 22, the band is teaming up with the company Encore Live for a drive-in “experience.” However, the band won’t actually be performing live at a drive-in theater. Instead, a never-before-seen Bon Jovi concert, recorded live exclusively for this one-time-only event, will be shown at 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across North America, as well as some indoor theaters globally.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, April 29. Visit EncoreNights.com/BonJovi to purchase them. Each ticket will be good for one passenger car or truck, holding a maximum of six people.

Encore Live began offering its Drive-In Nights concert series last year, offering similar experiences with artists ranging from Gwen Stefani to Metallica.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.