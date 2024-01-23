Never-before-seen footage of The Beatles on the auction block

ABC

Some never-before-seen video footage of The Beatles can be yours if you’re willing to dip into your wallet.

An original 8mm reel featuring black-and-white footage of the band is now available through RR Auction. The reel features a little over three minutes of footage taken while the band was shooting their 1965 film Help!

According to Hot Press, the footage was found by Dublin-based illustrator Thomas Emmet Mullins after he set up an eBay alert for “Beatles 8mm.”

When he got his first alert, the listing featured some stills from the video. He says, “[I]t was clear it was unseen footage of what is arguably the most documented band in modern history,” noting he believes it was taken by either a crew member on the film or someone else who had access to the set.

The description of the footage says it was shot near Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in England, which means it was likely shot between May 3, 1965, and May 5, 1965, which is when they were filming in the area.

The clip give fans a peek at John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in their “natural jovial state,” and shows them interacting with the cast and crew. At one point you can even see Lennon “clowning around” with the film’s director, Richard Lester.

The 8mm reel is currently part of RR Auction’s Remarkable Rarities auction, with the sale set to run through February 22. It is estimated to sell for over $10,000.

