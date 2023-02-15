NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE Of The Titanic!

Rarely-seen footage of the wreck of the Titanic is about to be released to the public.

It was filmed in July of 1986, marking the first time humans had explored the Titanic since it sank in 1912.

The wreck had been discovered just nine months earlier, more than 12,000 feet below the surface.

80-minutes of footage – most of it never before released – will go live on YouTube at 7:30pm Wednesday night.

It’s being released in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the 1997 Titanic movie.

