Never Too Early To Start Your Holiday Shopping! Here Is What Preschoolers Want Most!

Parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, preschoolers have just made holiday shopping easier! An early list!!

Students from 50 Goddard Schools across the country took part in a toy test and they have come up with their favorite toys for 2018. These are toys for kids from six weeks to six-years-old.

The V-Tech Touch and Discover Sensory Turtle and the Mirari Shellby Snail are best for the babies. LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 First Words and the SMARTMAX My First Farm and Tractor sets are great for 1-year-olds and up.

Popular Playthings Magnetic Mix Vehicles and Animals are great for 2 and 3-year-olds. The Basic Fun Lite-Brite is right for 4-year-olds and up. PlayMonster’S Don’t Rock The Boat is suitable for kids 5-years-old and older.

How early do your kids make their holiday present list?!