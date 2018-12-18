Never Wrap Leftovers In Foil. Here’s Why.

If you usually reach for a roll of foil to wrap up your leftovers read this. It turns out wrapping your food in foil is a sure fire way to expose yourself to harmful health hazards. Foil is used for baking and wasn’t created for storage. Using aluminum foil to cover food doesn’t completely seal your food off from the air which leaves you at risk for foodborne bacteria like staph. Leftovers should usually only be kept in the fridge for about 4 days and you should seal them properly in airtight containers whenever possible. What is your pro-tip/life hack?