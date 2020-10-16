New 20/20 episode focusing on John Lennon and featuring the late legend's last interview airs tonight

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

A new episode of ABC’s 20/20 airing Friday, October 16, will feature a look at John Lennon, his final days and his lasting legacy one week after what would’ve been late Beatles legend’s 80th birthday.

The two-hour program, which airs at 9 p.m. ET, will feature rare footage from the ABC News archives, as well as new interviews with several close friends and associates of Lennon. They include famed rock photographer Bob Gruen, who snapped the iconic pic of John wearing a “New York City” T-shirt; producer Jack Douglas, who worked with Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, on their 1980 album, Double Fantasy; and Elliot Mintz, the longtime spokesman for the Lennon estate.

The episode, which kicks off 20/20‘s 43rd season, also will feature the last interview that Lennon ever gave, on the day he was murdered — October 8, 1980 — as well as conversations with the radio reporters who chatted with John.

A clip from the show featuring Gruen sharing memories of the day he took the famous photo of Lennon in the “New York City” T-shirt, and recalling other moments with John and Yoko is featured on ABCNews.go.com.

By Matt Friedlander

