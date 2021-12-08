New, 50th anniversary edition of Cat Stevens’ ‘Harold and Maude’ soundtrack due in February

A&M/Cat-O-Log/UMe

A new edition of Cat Stevens‘ soundtrack to the 1971 cult classic Harold and Maude, in conjunction with the film’s 50th anniversary, will be released on February 11, 2022, on CD, digitally and as a 180-gram vinyl LP.

Harold and Maude tells the story of a suicide-obsessed teenager who learns to embrace life while falling in love with an eccentric, free-spirited 79-year-old woman. The darkly comedic film was directed by Hal Ashby, and starred Bud Cort as Harold and Ruth Gordon as Maude.

The movie’s soundtrack featured seven previously released songs by Stevens that first appeared on his then-recent studio albums Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman, and two new tunes Cat wrote specifically for the flick — “Don’t Be Shy” and “If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out.”

A soundtrack album was not released in conjunction with the film because Stevens, who is now known as Yusuf Islam, says he was worried at the time that it would be perceived as a greatest hits collection, and he felt that it was too early in his career to issue one.

The original version of the Harold and Maude soundtrack album was released in limited quantities in 2007 on Cameron Crowe‘s independent label, Vinyl Films, but that soon went out of print.

The new version features the nine Stevens songs that appeared in the film, coupled for the first time with dialogue segments from the movie.

The audio for the soundtrack has been remastered at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios. The album will boast enhanced packaging that includes liner notes, song lyrics, movie dialogue transcriptions and photos from the film.

You can pre-order the Harold and Maude soundtrack now.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

Side 1

“Don’t Be Shy”

“Dialogue 1 (I Go to Funerals)”

“On the Road to Find Out”

“I Wish, I Wish”

“Tchaikovsky’s Concerto No.1 in B”

“Dialogue 2 (How Many Suicides)”

“Marching Band”/”Dialogue 3 (Harold Meets Maude)”

“Miles from Nowhere”

“Tea for the Tillerman”

Side 2

“I Think I See the Light”

“Dialogue 4 (Sunflower)”

“Where Do the Children Play?”

“If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out” (Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort vocal)

“Strauss’ Blue Danube”

“Dialogue 5 (Somersaults)”

“If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out”

“Dialogue 6 (Harold Loves Maude)”

“Trouble”

“If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out” (ending)

