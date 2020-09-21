New AC/DC photos posted online, sparking rumors of impending new album announcement

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Cliff Williams in 2016; Gary Miller/Getty Images

There are new signs that AC/DC may be preparing to officially announce details of a widely rumored reunion project that the band apparently has been working on during the last couple of years.

Hard-rock podcaster Mitch Lafon took his social media sites on Friday to post a series of new photos of AC/DC that were briefly uploaded to the Australian rockers’ official website before being removed.

The pics show the surviving members of the band’s Back in Black lineup — guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — along with guitarist Stevie Young, who joined AC/DC in 2014 as late co-founder Malcolm Young‘s replacement.

Lafon writes in the tweet, “These were posted earlier today…With strong RUMOURS that an album will follow this November. Follow AC/DC’s socials for an official announcement. Until then, enjoy the possibility.”

Multiple sources have reported that AC/DC has been working on a new album built around unreleased archival recordings featuring Malcolm Young. Malcolm died in 2017 at age 64 after a long illness.

AC/DC has made no official announcement regarding the project.

By Matt Friedlander

