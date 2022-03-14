New Acoustic Album from Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are releasing their very first acoustic album, Changeup, on March 25.

The album will feature unplugged versions of songs from Joan Jett’s time with The Runaways to The Blackhearts!

Changeup will be available as a digital download and at streaming services on March 25th & a vinyl version will be released at a later date!

Here’s the complete tracklist of Changeup:

“(I’m Gonna) Run Away”

“You’re Too Possessive”

“Long Time”

“Victim of Circumstance”

“Coney Island Whitefish”

“Love Is Pain”

“Oh Woe Is Me”

“You Drive Me Wild”

“Frustrated ”

“Bad Reputation”

“Fake Friends”

“Fresh Start”

“Soulmates to Strangers”

“Make It Back”

“Fragile”

“I Love Playin’ with Fire”

“Cherry Bomb ”

“I Want You”

“Crimson and Clover”

“A 100 Feet Away”

“Androgynous”

“You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

“School Days”

“Good Music”

“Light of Day”