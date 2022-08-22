New album featuring rerecorded Grass Roots hits due out in September

Cleopatra Records

A new album titled Let’s Live for Today featuring updated versions of well-known songs by the veteran pop-rock group The Grass Roots will be released on September 9.

The 15-track collection features vocals by longtime Grass Roots lead singer and bassist Rob Grill that were recorded in 1997, 14 years before his 2011 death from complications of a stroke at age 67.

The album boasts renditions of such late 1960s and early ’70s hits as “Let’s Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions,” “Sooner or Later,” “I’d Wait a Million Years” and “Temptation Eyes.”

The record also features contributions from MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, as well as veteran garage rockers The Fuzztones, Texas psychedelic act Night Beats, Canadian alt-country group Dead Ghosts, Danish/Brazilian retro-rock duo The Courettes and British electronic duo The KVB.

Kramer play on one of three versions of “Midnight Confessions” that appear on the album. The Courettes lent their talents to the lead track, “Wait a Million Years,” which has been released as an advance digital single.

Let’s Live for Today can be preordered now and will be available via streaming platforms, on CD and as a limited-edition purple-splatter vinyl LP.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Wait a Million Years” (The Courettes Mix)

“Midnight Confessions” — featuring Wayne Kramer

“Let’s Live for Today” (The Fuzztones Mix)

“Temptation Eyes” (Night Beats Mix)

“Sooner or Later” (Dead Ghosts Mix)

“Bella Linda”

“Heaven Knows”

“Midnight Confessions” (The KVB Mix)

“Things I Should Have Said”

“Sooner or Later”

“Wait a Million Years”

“Temptation Eyes”

“Let’s Live for Today”

“Midnight Confessions”

