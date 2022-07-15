New animated video for Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved” promotes women’s soccer campaign

Charlie Steiner – Hwy 67 Revisited/Getty Images

A new animated video for the classic 1980 Bob Marley & the Wailers song “Could You Be Loved” premiered Friday on the late reggae legend’s official YouTube channel.

The video was inspired by Marley’s daughter Cedella, who recently launched an initiative called Football Is Freedom, which works toward supporting and promoting women’s soccer in the Caribbean and Latin America. Cedella also serves as a global ambassador for Jamaica’s women’s soccer program.

The clip follows a young Jamaican girl as she pursues her dream of becoming a successful soccer player. Throughout the video, a larger-than-life Bob Marley helps guide her. By the end of the clip, the girl has grown into a young woman who scores the championship-winning goal for her team. The animation is reminiscent of the cover art for Bob Marley & the Wailers’ 1980 album, Uprising, which featured “Could You Be Loved.”

“Could You Be Loved” reached #6 on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart in 1980.

The video is part of the “Summer of Marley” campaign launched by Marley’s family to celebrate his music.

In other news, a new album called Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra will be released next Friday, July 22. The album offers reimagined versions of some of Marley’s most famous songs featuring his original vocals accompanied by new orchestral arrangements.

The orchestrations were recorded at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios and produced by Nick Patrick, who worked on similar albums featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, The Beach Boys and others.

You can preorder Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.