New annual livestream event paying tribute to Jerry Garcia to premiere August 1

Courtesy of Rex Foundation

The family of late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Gacia and the band’s Rex Foundation are launching a planned annual virtual event called Daze Between on August 1 that celebrates Garcia’s life and legacy.

The inaugural livestream celebration will run for nine days, beginning on what would have been Jerry’s 78th birthday and ending August 9, which is the 25th anniversary of his passing.

The event will feature performances from The Grateful Dead and a variety of groups related to the band, including Dead & Company, Bob Weir & The Campfire Band and The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Band. There also will be new and archival performances and storytelling from dozens of other artists, including Graham Nash, Hot Tuna, Dark Star Orchestra, David Grisman and many more.

In addition, the celebration will include offer a screening of Move Me Brightly, a film focusing on a 2012 tribute marking Garcia’s 70th birthday that featured Grateful Dead members Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Donna Jean Godchaux, as well as various other musicians.

Daze Between will be streamed live at a variety of websites and platforms, including nugs.net, Fans.com, Facebook, YouTube and DazeBetween.com. Throughout the event, fans will be able to donate to the Rex Foundation at the different sites and platforms via various payment options.

Additional funds will be raised for the charity through an online auction that will offer a guitar signed by Weir, and other Dead-related items and memorabilia.

The full event schedule for the inaugural Daze Between will be unveiled on Friday, July 31.

The Rex Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1984 by The Grateful Dead, with help from their family and friends, and that support those involved with creative endeavors in the arts, sciences and education.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.