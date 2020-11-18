New anthology featuring highlights from ELP frontman Greg Lake's career due out this Friday

BMG

A new compilation that takes a career-spanning look at the music of late prog-rock legend Greg Lake will be released this Friday, November 20.

Greg Lake: The Anthology, A Musical Journey is a 33-track collection that features highlights from Lake’s work with Emerson, Lake & Palmer and King Crimson, as well as selections from his solo career, his various collaborations and his early bands The Shame and The Shy Limbs.

Among the album’s many highlights are memorable ELP songs like “Lucky Man,” “From the Beginning,” “Still…You Turn Me On,” “C’est La Vie,” and the holiday classic “I Believe in Father Christmas.”

It also features a 1969 live King Crimson performance of “The Court of the Crimson King,” a 1981 live solo rendition of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” a pair of solo concert performances from 2012, and a remake of the ELP tune “Closer to Believing” that Greg recorded shortly before his death.

The Anthology will be offered as a deluxe two-CD set, a two-LP vinyl package and digitally. It also features a booklet with comprehensive notes, tributes from Lake’s friends and musical associates, rare and unseen photos, and more.

In advance of the compilation’s release, a fully restored version of Lake’s 1975 promo video for “I Believe in Father Christmas” has premiered at Greg’s official YouTube channel. The clip was partly shot on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and in the caves where the historic Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered. Lake co-wrote “I Believe in Father Christmas” with fellow co-founding King Crimson member Peter Sinfield, and the song reached #2 on the U.K. singles chart.

Lake died of lung cancer in December 2016. He was 69.

Here’s the full track list of Greg Lake: The Anthology, A Musical Journey:

Disc One

“Peace – A Beginning” — King Crimson

“Don’t Go ‘Way Little Girl” (Single Mix) — The Shame

“Love” (Single Mix) — The Shy Limbs

“The Court of the Crimson King” (Live at the Fillmore West, San Francisco) — King Crimson

“Take a Pebble” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Lucky Man” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“The Only Way (Hymn) ” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Oh My Father” (2012 Stereo Mix) — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“The Great Gates of Kiev” (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 3/26/1971) — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“From the Beginning” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Trilogy (First Section) ” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“The Endless Enigma (Part Two)” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Still…You Turn Me On” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“‘Epitaph’ from Tarkus: vi. Battlefield” (Live, 1973/74) — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“I Believe in Father Christmas” (Original Single Version) — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Closer to Believing” (Final Version, 2016) — Greg Lake

Disc Two

“C’est La Vie” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Lend Your Love to Me Tonight” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Watching over You” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“For You” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Black and Blue” — Greg Lake

“It Hurts” — Greg Lake

“Haunted” — Greg Lake

“Slave to Love” — Greg Lake

“Touch and Go” — Emerson, Lake & Powell

“Affairs of the Heart” — Greg Lake & Geoff Downes

“Paper Blood” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“Daddy” — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“The Sage” (1994 Studio Version) — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

“21st Century Schizoid Man” (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, U.K., 11/5/1981) — Greg Lake

“I Talk to the Wind” (Live from the ‘Songs of a Lifetime Tour,’ U.S.A., 2012) — Greg Lake

“Karn Evil 9 1st Impression – Part 2” (Live at Teatro Municipale, Piacenza, Italy, 11/28/2012) — Greg Lake

“Peace – An End” — King Crimson





By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.