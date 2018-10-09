New app allows FL students to report ‘suspicious activity’

A new an app that allows students across Florida to report ‘suspicious activity’ is now available.

State Attorney General Pam Bondi worked with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to name the app and create a logo.

On February 14, 2018, a gunman took the lives of 17 people in one of the deadliest school shootings in the U.S.

The app is called FortifyFL and Bondi says it’s a centralized tool that allows students to provide information that can potentially save lives.

The app will be designed to send information to threat assessment teams including the school resource officer assigned to individual schools. But Kelly also added that some tips would go directly to 911, such as if someone saw a student placing a gun in a backpack.

The FortifyFL app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

