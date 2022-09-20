A new app for Springsteen fans is debuting this week on app.com.

“My Hometown” is a special project that lets users visit spots around the Jersey Shore that were made famous by the Boss.

The stories, photos and videos are accompanied by an interactive map that lets you decide where to go.

The tour takes fans from Sandy Hook to Belmar and from nightclubs to beaches to hot dog eateries.

Whose hometown would you want to tour?