New App Lets You Sue Anyone by Pressing a Button

Imagine being able to sue anybody by simply clicking on an app that rests on your smartphone? Seem crazy? It’s very real.

Do Not Pay is a free app that became available in the iOS App Store yesterday. It’s purpose? It wants to make it easier for people to sue in small claims court.

The app uses Watson-powered artificial intelligence. It is the latest brainchild of 21-year-old Stanford senior Joshua Browder. Browder previously created a service that allowed people to fight parking tickets or sue Equifax.

In a phone chat with Motherboard Browder says the app has a roughly 50 percent success rate. Would you be willing to give it a try?