New auction launches on 60th anniversary of The Beatles landing in America

In celebration of The Beatles first landing in America on February 7, 1964, ANALOGr has launched a new auction, featuring unique items and memorabilia from the Fab Four.

The Beatles Experience features a collection of pieces spanning from the legendary band’s arrival at New York’s JFK Airport to their solo careers and more. Items up for auction include an official Pan Am photo of the band during their JFK press conference, signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and an official invitation to their first American press conference for their film A Hard Day’s Night.

Other items include shirts worn by the band during their 1964 tour, McCartney’s handwritten draft lyrics for “Goodbye,” Lennon’s 1965 tweed suit, a limited-edition McCartney 1965 Epiphone acoustic guitar and Ringo’s signed bongo drums from the mid-1990s.

Preview bidding is currently open, with the live auction set to begin on February 29 at 10 a.m. PT. More info on the auction can be found at analogr.com.

