New augmented-reality presentation of Jimi Hendrix's "Star Spangled Banner" performance available now

Experience Hendrix L.L.C./Strax Networks Inc.

A special augmented-reality presentation of Jimi Hendrix‘s classic performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” was released to coincide with the July 4th holiday and in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The content can be viewed now using the StraxAR app, and is part of a partnership between Experience Hendrix L.L.C., the family-run company that manages the late guitar legend’s music and image, and Strax Networks Inc., a company that helps create augmented-reality-enhanced experiences. The application can be purchased at Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The clip of Hendrix performing “The Star Spangled Banner” initially will be presented on several images, including a Black Lives Matter sign; the Hendrix album covers Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, Electric Ladyland, Band of Gypsys, Both Sides of the Sky and Freedom: The Atlanta Pop Festival; and the $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills.

“Independence is about freedom,” says Experience Hendrix CEO and president Janie Hendrix. “I think it’s fitting that this specific release of Jimi’s most spectacular musical statement about freedom and bravery would coincide with Independence Day and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Recognizing the value of life is the ultimate form of freedom…freedom to live.”

Adds Strax Networks executive Alan Mariotti, “Jimi Hendrix was an icon, guiding light, and touchpoint for a generation — he was and is the very essence of freedom and independence. We are very proud to be a part of this event.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.