New Avengers Costumes Have Been Revealed

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in months and now a new poster has been released showing the costumes the heroes will wear in the movie.

The new promo artwork shows the new digs for Iron Man which are more true to the comics and while Thor’s costume looks the same instead of his hammer he’s holding the Stormbreaker ax.

Hulk is also in a costume which looks to be the Professor Hulk suit that many have been whispering will debut in the movie and Black Widow’s hair color is now blonde.

The final change can be seen in Captain America who is sporting new armor as well.

Have you already purchased tickets for Avengers: Endgame? What do you think about the new looks for some of the Avengers?