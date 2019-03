One month away from opening, we finally have a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame. The footage contains flashback footage of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the infamous devastation from Thanos. Captain Marvel makes her presence known in a scene with Thor. Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Who do you think survives in the end? Rumors have it that the movie will be around 3 hours long. What’s the longest movie you ever watched in one sitting?