It’s a boy! Disney’s Animal Kingdom has announced their newest arrival, a six foot tall baby giraffe, was born on June 10th. The calf weighs 183 pounds and has heart-shaped markings on his coat. The mother giraffe, Lily, is a Masai giraffe. The species only has about 35,000 left in the wild. What do you think would be a good name for the baby calf? What is your favorite animal to see at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?