New Balance and Miller Lite Team Up for “Dad Shoe” Beer Koozie

What can you get for the dad who has everything? Miller Lite and New Balance have your answer. The two brands teamed up to design a “Dad Shoe” beer koozie. Designed as a “dad shoe,” these koozies are made from the same material as the New Balance 624 Trainer. The brands say that the koozie is “nearly identical to the 624 Trainer but fitted for your beer.” The only way to get this “Shoezie” is by entering to win online at TheShoezie.com What do you consider to be “dad shoes?” What kind of gift are you giving for Father’s Day?