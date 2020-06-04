New Batmobile for “The Batman” Revealed

A Batman movie just isn’t complete without the Batmobile.

Fans caught a glimpse of the new Batmobile back in March, but now photos have been released of the latest version of the Caped Crusader’s ride.

Twitter user @TheBatRobert showed photos of the ride from different angles and it looks to have a muscle-car theme.

Fans are mixed on the images with some saying it holds true to the comic book, but others say it looks like a ‘Fast and the Furious’ reject.

What do you think of the new look of the Batmobile?