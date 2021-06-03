New Beach Boys box set focuses on band’s ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Surf’s Up’ albums due out in July

Capitol Records/UMe

A new Beach Boys box set that takes a deep dive into the sessions for two of the band’s underappreciated albums — 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up — will be released on July 30.

The 135-track collection, titled Feel Flows: The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, will be available as a five-CD set and digitally, and will feature newly remastered versions of the two albums, as well as 108 previously unreleased recordings.

Among the latter tracks are previously unheard tunes, alternate versions and mixes, live recordings, radio promos, isolated backing tracks and a cappella renditions of songs.

The box set is packaged with a 48-page book featuring rare photos, lyric sheets, new liner notes and recent and archival interviews with Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and the late Dennis Wilson.

In advance of the box set’s arrival, a previously unreleased track from the Surf’s Up sessions, “Big Sur,” has been made available as a digital single.

Sunflower and Surf’s Up were recorded during a commercially unsuccessful period for the Beach Boys. Sunflower‘s lead single, “Add Some Music to Your Day,” peaked at #64 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album only reached #151 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Surf’s Up rose to #29 on the Billboard 200, although its highest-charting single, “Long Promised Road,” only reached #89 on the Hot 100. The album does feature several standout songs, including the critically lauded title track and “Feel Flows,” a tune featured in Cameron Crowe‘s 2000 film Almost Famous.

The Feel Flows collection, which you can pre-order now, also will be released as a two-CD set, and as a four-LP vinyl set available in standard black vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl versions.

