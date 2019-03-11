New Bill Calls for Additional Tax on Drink Containers to Encourage People to Recycle

A bill introduced to lawmakers in Tallahassee is seeking to place a bottle tax on drink containers in order to encourage more people to recycle.

The bill titled the “Bottle Bill” was introduced by State Sen. Kevin Rader of southern Palm Beach County.

If the bill does pass, there will be a 20- to 30-cent tax added to drinks in plastic, glass, or aluminum containers, however, if you bring those containers back to your local supermarket once you are finished with them, you will get the tax back. If you do not, the state keeps the tax.

Rader believes the tax will increase recycling and reduce litter in the state.

Ten other states have similar laws in place.

Read the full bill here.