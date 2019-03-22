New Bill will Require Teens to get Parents’ Consent to get an Abortion

Florida lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would require pregnant teenagers to get their parents’ consent before they are able to get an abortion.

The bill titled House Bill 1335, was introduced by State Rep. Erin Grall earlier this month.

If the bill is passed, doctors will not be able to perform the operation without receiving “notarized written consent of a minor’s parent or legal guardian before inducing or performing a termination of a pregnancy on the minor.”

While the bill will require notarized consent from the teen’s parent or legal guardian, it will not prevent a teen from receiving care in the event of a medical emergency when the teen’s parents can not be reached.

